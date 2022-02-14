-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.52). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings of ($1.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $15.99 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a market cap of $251.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

