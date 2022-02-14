$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.80. Mondelez International posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.94. The stock had a trading volume of 357,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,774,762. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $41,662,490.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in Mondelez International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

