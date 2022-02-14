-$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to report earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Nurix Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.92) to ($3.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

NRIX stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 431,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,818. The stock has a market cap of $731.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.35. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $47.84.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

