$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.96. Bank OZK posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Bank OZK stock opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

