-$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.96) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.17). Seagen reported earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891 over the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN stock opened at $125.37 on Friday. Seagen has a twelve month low of $118.00 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.17.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

