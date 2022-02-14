$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will post $1.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.86 billion. EQT reported sales of $949.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $5.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,170,000 after purchasing an additional 467,516 shares in the last quarter. Yale University acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,175,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,716,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in EQT by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after buying an additional 1,169,417 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.93. 14,350,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,361,145. EQT has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EQT declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

