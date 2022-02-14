$1.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings per share of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $2.00. Insperity reported earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 860.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth $69,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NSP traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.98.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 59.02%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

