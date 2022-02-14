$1.90 EPS Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce earnings per share of $1.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. Big Lots reported earnings per share of $2.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

BIG stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $36.63 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.98.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

