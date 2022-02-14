10,162 Shares in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. The company has a market cap of $435.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $40.81.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 155,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,090,930.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRPL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

