12,768 Shares in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) Purchased by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,180,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $10,050,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $773,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $773,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRC stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 51.34, a quick ratio of 51.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STRC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

