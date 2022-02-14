13,300 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 200.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 90,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,696,000 after acquiring an additional 60,554 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

CCI traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,135. The company has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.77.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

