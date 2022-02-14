160,100 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 160,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 1,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $35.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TWTR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $218,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,436,062. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

