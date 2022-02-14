178,400 Shares in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis bought a new position in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 178,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000. Natixis owned about 1.12% of Navios Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Navios Maritime by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NM stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $1.26. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 933.60%. The business had revenue of $168.45 million during the quarter.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

