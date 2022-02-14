$2.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to post $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29. Darden Restaurants posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.78.

DRI opened at $144.40 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $126.40 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.23 and a 200-day moving average of $146.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

