$2.15 EPS Expected for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings. TotalEnergies reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full year earnings of $7.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $8.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $7.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%.

TTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. AlphaValue raised TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($66.67) to €60.00 ($68.97) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($58.62) to €52.00 ($59.77) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.83.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,476,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $155.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $60.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,330,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

