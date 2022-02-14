$2.15 EPS Expected for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings. TotalEnergies reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full year earnings of $7.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $8.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $7.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TotalEnergies.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%.
Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,476,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $155.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $60.03.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.06%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,330,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.