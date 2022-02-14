$2.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will report $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.38. Curtiss-Wright posted earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.48. 117,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.73 and its 200-day moving average is $129.12. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $110.16 and a 52 week high of $142.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

