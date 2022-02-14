2,000 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $29.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $36.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.