201,285 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Acquired by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 201,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACI. UBS Group lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $28.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.06. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

