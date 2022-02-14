20,286 Shares in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.09% of Lifetime Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,270,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 73,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

LCUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Craig Phillips sold 3,321 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $55,361.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $201,499 in the last ninety days. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lifetime Brands stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $301.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23.

Lifetime Brands Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

