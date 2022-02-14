20,472 Shares in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Univar Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Univar Solutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Univar Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Univar Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

UNVR stock opened at $28.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.88 per share, with a total value of $139,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $67,454.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,825 shares of company stock worth $1,450,914 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

