21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Down 4.3%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) shares fell 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02. 10,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,462,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNET. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.21.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. On average, analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

