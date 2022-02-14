2,229 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $217,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $210.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.24 and its 200-day moving average is $202.58. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.45 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.36%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $101,059.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,783 shares of company stock worth $5,532,884. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.