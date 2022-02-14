$230.07 Million in Sales Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to post $230.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.13 million and the lowest is $230.00 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $133.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $739.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $739.62 million to $740.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Select Energy Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter worth $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTTR traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 718,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,992. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

