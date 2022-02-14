23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Stock Price Up 5.5%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) shares rose 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as 4.86 and last traded at 4.77. Approximately 33,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,087,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.52.

ME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is 8.12.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.16 by -0.05. The company had revenue of 56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 54.30 million. 23andMe’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth $135,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth $79,393,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth $894,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

About 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

