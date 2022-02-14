244,543 Shares in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Purchased by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 244,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,000. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC owned about 0.46% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 910,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 66,553 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,356,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of IQI opened at $11.71 on Monday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0486 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.