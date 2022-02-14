$280.88 Million in Sales Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to report $280.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.68 million and the highest is $283.60 million. CarGurus posted sales of $151.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $892.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $890.71 million to $895.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CarGurus.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $1,570,546.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,461 shares of company stock worth $9,949,292. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CarGurus by 31.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CarGurus by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,266 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,167,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 5.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,138,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,169,000 after acquiring an additional 102,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 1,795.2% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,576. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

