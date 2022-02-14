$29.21 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to announce sales of $29.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.60 million and the lowest is $16.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $16.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $79.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.85 million to $117.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $75.28 million, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTMX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. 436,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.53. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 50,764 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,248,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 201,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 146,813 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 198,998 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

