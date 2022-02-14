2U, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) – William Blair issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 2U in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

TWOU has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

2U stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $680.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.88. 2U has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $59.74.

In other 2U news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 5,841.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

