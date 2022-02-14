2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT Lowered to $25.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price objective decreased by Barrington Research from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TWOU. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 2U from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Shares of TWOU opened at $9.03 on Thursday. 2U has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $680.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 2U will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at about $23,361,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in 2U during the second quarter worth about $27,947,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,949,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,616,000 after buying an additional 537,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in 2U by 91.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,389,000 after buying an additional 475,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in 2U by 5,841.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,000 after buying an additional 380,524 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

