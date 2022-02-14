$334.60 Million in Sales Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to report sales of $334.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $302.70 million to $380.10 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $494.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OPKO Health.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPK. Zacks Investment Research cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research cut OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of OPK stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624,281. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OPKO Health has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.72.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

