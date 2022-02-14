394,274 Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 394,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Doximity as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Doximity by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $56.36 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $107.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average is $66.58.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.