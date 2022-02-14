$4.10 Million in Sales Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will report $4.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.35 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $2.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year sales of $17.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.95 million to $22.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.36). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 158.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:APDN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.64. 343,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,047. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.98. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $12.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

