400,000 Shares in CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Acquired by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 1.86% of CleanTech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,253,000. 67.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CleanTech Acquisition alerts:

CLAQ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,883. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36. CleanTech Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.93.

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.