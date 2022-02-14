$457.88 Million in Sales Expected for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will announce sales of $457.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $467.50 million and the lowest is $448.26 million. CDK Global posted sales of $433.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 60.45%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDK traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,279. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

