46,878 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Purchased by Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. Hanesbrands comprises 0.0% of Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 495.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 34.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,452. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.73%.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

