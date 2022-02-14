$5.39 Million in Sales Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will report sales of $5.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $16.50 million. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,356.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $905.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $902.00 million to $918.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $36.97 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company.

Cowen assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,526,000 after buying an additional 1,029,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 78,736 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.40. 1,380,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,209. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average is $94.19. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

