$6.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to post earnings of $6.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.27. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings of $5.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $25.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.60 to $26.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $29.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.95 to $31.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.77.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $301.57 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $212.79 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total value of $2,235,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,658 shares of company stock worth $11,342,070 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.