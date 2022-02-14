$6.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to post earnings of $6.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.27. Ameriprise Financial posted earnings of $5.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $25.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.60 to $26.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $29.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.95 to $31.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.77.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $301.57 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $212.79 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total value of $2,235,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,658 shares of company stock worth $11,342,070 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

