$6.20 EPS Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will post $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.62 and the highest is $6.55. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings per share of $7.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year earnings of $22.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.43 to $22.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $24.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.36 to $24.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

NYSE:TMO traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $565.04. 12,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,559. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $222.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $616.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $597.86.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 146,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.