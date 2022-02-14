$6.31 Million in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will report $6.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.67 million and the lowest is $1.79 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $3.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $14.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.71 million to $24.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.96 million, with estimates ranging from $7.14 million to $77.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 127,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,389. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

