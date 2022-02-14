$632.87 Million in Sales Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to post sales of $632.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $629.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $635.00 million. Waters reported sales of $608.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 634.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,070,000 after purchasing an additional 667,524 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth about $153,921,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Waters by 23.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 239,299 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 108.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,407,000 after purchasing an additional 210,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 67.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 489,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,848,000 after purchasing an additional 197,433 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $321.31. 2,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,079. Waters has a 1-year low of $258.91 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.54.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

