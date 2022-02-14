$66.80 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will post $66.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $72.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $51.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $306.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $297.50 million to $315.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $334.45 million, with estimates ranging from $330.90 million to $338.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 30.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $104,510.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $34,177.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYBT traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $55.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

