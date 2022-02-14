$7.40 Million in Sales Expected for Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) will report sales of $7.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $23.80 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $49.76 million, with estimates ranging from $47.66 million to $51.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Navitas Semiconductor.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

NVTS opened at $10.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.19. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.