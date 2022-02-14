$7.61 Billion in Sales Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will announce sales of $7.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.21 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $6.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $34.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.70 billion to $36.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $38.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.20 billion to $43.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,470 shares of company stock worth $12,575,686 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $84.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.49. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $110.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

