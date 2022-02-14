7,000 Shares in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Bought by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 1,473.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 998.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CX opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.09.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

