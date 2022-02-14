$733.27 Million in Sales Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to post sales of $733.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $714.80 million to $743.00 million. ITT posted sales of $698.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $87.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ITT by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,234 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

