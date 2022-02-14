753,612 Shares in Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Bought by Compass Group LLC

Compass Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 753,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,687,000. Procaps Group S.A comprises 2.6% of Compass Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Separately, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,798,000. Institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42. Procaps Group S.A has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

PROC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

About Procaps Group S.A

Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.

