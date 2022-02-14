77,896 Shares in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Highland Transcend Partners I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Highland Transcend Partners I by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 41,048 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Highland Transcend Partners I by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 413,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 146,745 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highland Transcend Partners I alerts:

HTPA stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Highland Transcend Partners I in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Highland Transcend Partners I Company Profile

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Transcend Partners I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Transcend Partners I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.