$78.56 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will announce $78.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $70.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $319.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $315.91 billion to $320.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $345.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $340.39 billion to $353.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UNH opened at $474.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $446.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.08. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.