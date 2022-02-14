793,947 Shares in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 793,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,874,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.90% of Victoria’s Secret as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $372,618,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,552,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,326,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,673,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth approximately $59,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $61.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.19.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

