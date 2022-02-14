$8.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will announce $8.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.03 billion and the lowest is $8.78 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $9.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $36.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.44 billion to $36.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $38.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.52 billion to $39.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $733,486,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,630,000 after acquiring an additional 489,192 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after acquiring an additional 361,501 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after acquiring an additional 303,694 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $8.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $390.60. 1,709,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.31. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $288.08 and a one year high of $408.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.40%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

